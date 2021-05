Bug-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and West Nile virus may not be the infectious diseases that are top of mind right now as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. But they haven’t gone away. There were 557 cases of West Nile virus during 2020, and the yearly tallies have frequently topped 2,000 in the last decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And while the CDC says about 35,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease are reported to the agency each year, evidence suggests that the real numbers of people treated for it annually may be upward of 450,000.