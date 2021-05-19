newsbreak-logo
Connecticut Government

Daily coronavirus updates: As restrictions are lifted, Connecticut continues to see low numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

By Alex Putterman
Hartford Courant
 7 hours ago

On the day Connecticut lifted nearly all pandemic-related business restrictions, the state continued to see declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Connecticut's coronavirus numbers have dropped sharply in recent weeks, as more and more residents become fully vaccinated and social gatherings increasingly shift outdoors. As of Wednesday, about 60%...

www.courant.com
Connecticut Governmentwlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut GovernmentNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut GovernmentNew Haven Register

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
Connecticut GovernmentHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Connecticut Governmentbondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut HealthNew Britain Herald

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
Connecticut GovernmentEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut EducationHartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...
Connecticut GovernmentEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
wshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Connecticut Governmentwshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut GovernmentDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...