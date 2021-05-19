Man and woman arrested after sheriffs find weapons, drugs and money

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and a woman are facing charges in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they received shots fired call on Winter Run cove Wednesday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 30 spent shell casings in a yard.

As deputies investigated more, they recovered 50 guns, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, about 75,000 rounds of ammunition, and $1,940 in money made from drug sales.

Joshua Durrett, 38-years-old and Alyse Fitzpatrick, 35-years-old, were arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent to Manufacture, Distribute and Sell, to wit: Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission/Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony.

