newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee Crime & Safety

Man and woman arrested after sheriffs find weapons, drugs and money

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmqVt_0a4rB9D000

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and a woman are facing charges in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they received shots fired call on Winter Run cove Wednesday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 30 spent shell casings in a yard.

As deputies investigated more, they recovered 50 guns, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, about 75,000 rounds of ammunition, and $1,940 in money made from drug sales.

Joshua Durrett, 38-years-old and Alyse Fitzpatrick, 35-years-old, were arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent to Manufacture, Distribute and Sell, to wit: Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission/Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Guns#Marijuana#Crime#County Sheriff#Drug Money#Reckless Endangerment#Shelbytnsheriff#Weapons#Ammunition#Controlled Substance#Drug Sales#Shell Casings#Commit#Manufacture#Tenn#Report 2105000905sh#Memphis App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Tennessee Crime & Safetywmcactionnews5.com

SCSO honors fallen employees during National Police Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Police Week honors fallen officers from around the country in our nation’s capitol. This year, two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees, lost to COVID-19, are also being honored. “We just want the world to know that we lost two people that put their soul into...