Illinois Entertainment

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single “Euphoria”: Stream

By Eddie Fu
Consequence
Consequence
 6 hours ago

Angels & Airwaves have released “Euphoria”, their first new song of 2021. The bombastic track arrives with an accompanying music video directed by singer Tom DeLonge. Featuring spacy synths, propulsive drums, and thrashing guitar riffs, “Euphoria” finds DeLonge telling the story of a destructive relationship. “Pretty girl, are you home it’s right,” he sings. “Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight/ You like to hunt, with a deathly touch/ I can die here now, by euphoria.”

