Batgirl Movie to Be Helmed by Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel Directors
DC's long-gestating Batgirl movie has officially found its directors. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are best known for directing Bad Boys for Life and upcoming episodes of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, will be helming the upcoming film. The project, which is reportedly being planned for release on HBO Max, is written by Birds of Prey and The Flash alum Christina Hodson. Cruella producer Kristin Burr has also joined the project as a producer. The film's lead role has not been cast.comicbook.com