Batgirl Movie to Be Helmed by Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel Directors

One of the more exciting projects Marvel has in the pipeline right now is a reboot of Blade (currently titled Blade, the Vampire Slayer) starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. There are no details on what exactly the studio has planned for the vampire hunter with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing the script, but they are on the lookout for a director, and a new report from THR says they want a Black filmmaker to helm the project. According to THR, Marvel is looking over a similar list to the one Warner Bros. is using in deciding who should helm their upcoming Superman reboot where Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and Kal-El will be Black.