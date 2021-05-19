newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batgirl Movie to Be Helmed by Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel Directors

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDC's long-gestating Batgirl movie has officially found its directors. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are best known for directing Bad Boys for Life and upcoming episodes of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, will be helming the upcoming film. The project, which is reportedly being planned for release on HBO Max, is written by Birds of Prey and The Flash alum Christina Hodson. Cruella producer Kristin Burr has also joined the project as a producer. The film's lead role has not been cast.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Boys For Life#Film Producer#Batgirl Movie#Disney#Cruella#Oracle#Comicbook Com#Dc#Gotham#Live Action Incarnations#Upcoming Episodes#The Hollywood Reporter#Cameo Appearances#Fun#Arbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

J.J. Abrams' Black Superman Reportedly Will Not Be Part of the DCEU

Warner Brothers have previously announced that there will be a Superman reboot from director J.J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nahesi Coates. In a new update, the Abrams’ Superman film is reportedly set outside the main DC Extended Universe. The Hollywood Reporter reported Abrams’ Superman is standalone from other DC film projects....
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Secret Invasion Finds Two Directors

Marvel's Secret Invasion, which will loosely adapt the comic book miniseries of the same name and stars Samuel L. Jackson in Nick Fury's biggest role yet, has found its directors. Let Him Go's Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, who worked on Hulu's The Looming Tower, have reportedly been hired on to direct the series. As ever, Marvel and Disney are mum on the details of upcoming projects, but the Secret Invasion comic book series centers on the shapeshifting Skrulls, who have infiltrated Earth by going into deep cover, sometimes impersonating key Marvel Universe figures for years before being discovered. Nick Fury, if his post-credits appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home is to be believed, appears to be one of those replaced.
Moviestheaureview.com

Marvel celebrates the movies with Phase 4 preview

“The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.”. As the world slowly starts to find its footing once more, so too one of the greatest past time activities; going to the cinema. One studio that has arguably...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Added Another Marvel Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four sizzle reel may have only shown a placeholder logo for Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot, but that was more than enough to see fans starting to get hyped for the team’s impending introduction into the world’s biggest franchise, which could be happening as soon as 2023.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Wraps Production in Thailand

After six months of filming in two different locations, Variety brings word that production on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Ms. Marvel series has finally wrapped in Thailand which lasted through April and early May. Filming for the MCU series first took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where it shot four episodes directed by Adil El Arbi, Billal Fallah, and Meera Menon, while Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy helmed episodes four and five in Thailand.
MoviesCollider

Marvel Looking for a Black Filmmaker to Helm ‘Blade’ Reboot

One of the more exciting projects Marvel has in the pipeline right now is a reboot of Blade (currently titled Blade, the Vampire Slayer) starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. There are no details on what exactly the studio has planned for the vampire hunter with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing the script, but they are on the lookout for a director, and a new report from THR says they want a Black filmmaker to helm the project. According to THR, Marvel is looking over a similar list to the one Warner Bros. is using in deciding who should helm their upcoming Superman reboot where Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and Kal-El will be Black.
ComicsScreenrant.com

Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel's First Meeting Is Perfect For the MCU

The announcement of The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, officially confirms that Captain Marvel will join forces with Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel - and their first meeting in the comics is a perfect moment for the film to adapt. Kamala Khan is a wildly popular character with many adventures under her belt since her debut in 2014. She idolizes Carol Danvers and has even styled her costume to reflect Carol's old suit from when she bore the Ms. Marvel name. Their first meeting in Ms. Marvel #17, written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Adrian Alphona and colors by Ian Herring, is a perfect blend of action, humor, and an established and experienced hero teaching a valuable lesson to her student.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Filming Calls It a Wrap

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It is a wrap for the filming of one of the Disney+ shows in line for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel finishes shooting all its scenes in Thailand. A fan-favorite comic character who debuted in 2013, Ms. Marvel will be having her very own series in MCU’s 2021 slate along with Hawkeye and What If..?
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Getting Cultural Representation Help For Ms. Marvel

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four sizzle reel, we know that Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel is going to have a much bigger role than anticipated in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel, which has been rebranded as The Marvels to indicate that Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau are stepping up to share the spotlight with Carol Danvers.
MoviesPosted by
The Dad

Director Being Sought For First Black Superman Movie

The first major superhero movie was Richard Donner’s Superman, some 40 years ago, and while it took a while for them to take hold – Tim Burton brought Batman to screens, the X-Men followed, then Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy – but once Robert Downey Jr. uttered the words “I’m Iron Man”, there was no looking back. And now they’re beginning to look forward.