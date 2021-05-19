Severe Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos and central Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov