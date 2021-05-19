Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...CRANE AND WESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 359 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crane, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, King Mountain, Cordona Lake and Crane County Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov