Texas Cars

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...CRANE AND WESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 359 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crane, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, King Mountain, Cordona Lake and Crane County Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Upton County in western Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Rankin, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rankin. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Terrell County Airport and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 289 and 327.
Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glasscock; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.