Two Former Captives of the Terrorist Group Boko Haram Are Now Graduating From College in the U.S. Two young Nigerian women, who were among the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by the militant Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014 are now graduating from college in America — seven years after their harrowing escape. LX News host Jobeth Devera spoke to the young women about their journey from captivity to freedom, and then to a new country and new life.