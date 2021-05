The U.S. is the envy of the world right now, with safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines in plentiful supply. It's a relief to be vaccinated!. I have read hundreds of news articles about COVID-19 in the past year, including the recent reporting on my own state being populated by the least-likely people to get vaccinated. How strange that so many people seem to be OK with the status quo possibility of their bodies hosting and helping to spread COVID-19 and its variants, at the low end of the scale, or perhaps suffering a miserable and potentially lingering or deadly illness, at the other end of the scale. Maybe I am missing something on the dark web, troll-bot news feed that would explain this.