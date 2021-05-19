newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WHO Reasserts Anti-Vaping Stance Ahead of World No Tobacco Day

By Alex Norcia
filtermag.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a campaign to mark World No Tobacco day on May 31, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reasserted its abstinence-only approach to nicotine. In a press release titled “Quit tobacco to be a winner,” the WHO said that the tobacco industry has “promoted e-cigarettes as cessation aids under the guises of contributing to global tobacco control” while employing “strategic marketing tactics to hook children on this same portfolio of products, making them available in over 15,000 attractive flavors.”

filtermag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Smoking Cessation#Quit Smoking#Japan Tobacco#Smoking Tobacco#British American Tobacco#Who#National Health Service#Filter#Fda#American Cancer Society#Reasserts Anti Vaping#Anti Vaping Stance#Global Tobacco Control#Quit Tobacco#Tobacco Harm Reduction#Youth Vaping Rates#Nicotine E Cigarettes#Smoking Cigarettes#Cessation Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Are menthol cigarettes more dangerous and when will they be banned in US?

The US has announced that it will take steps to ban menthol flavoured cigarettes and all flavoured cigars within the next year.The Food and Drug Administration will work to change the rules surrounding the products, which will apply to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and importers.The Biden administration’s aim is to prevent the products ever making it to market and it is not a ban on consumers possessing or using them.Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.And the FDA said on Thursday that the ban...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

FDA Commits to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has committed to issuing new product standards to ban menthol flavoring in cigarettes and cigars, as well as any other characterizing flavors in cigars, the agency announced on April 29th. “Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help...
Ohio GovernmentTimes Reporter

Local experts applaud FDA work toward menthol ban in cigarettes and cigars

NEW PHILADELPHIA The Tuscarawas County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Tuscarawas County Health Department are applauding a commitment by the FDA to move forward with evidence-based actions aimed at saving lives and preventing future generations of smokers. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is committing to advancing two...
AmericasPosted by
TheWeek

FDA promises a ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored small cigars. The Daily Show has mixed feelings.

The Food and Drug Administration promised Thursday to issue new regulations within a year to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and small flavored cigars, aiming to reduce smoking among Black and young Americans. The ban could take years to go into effect, following a comment period and possible legal challenges. There are "very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking," FDA Center for Tobacco Products director Mitch Zeller said at a briefing. The FDA banned most flavored cigarettes in 2009 but exempted menthols.
Cancerjewishlink.news

Tobacco and Cancer: Part II

Ernst Wynder was born in Herford, Germany in 1922. He and his parents were Jews who fled Germany in 1938, coming to the U.S., and he enrolled as an undergraduate at NYU. When the war started, he received citizenship and enlisted in the army. Because of his knowledge of German, he was sent back to Europe where he was assigned to intelligence duties.
Congress & Courtsnutraingredients-usa.com

Introduction of Senate hemp market bill expected soon

A Senate version of a bill legalizing CBD as a dietary ingredient is reportedly slated to be introduced soon, perhaps as early as this week. Several sources, including the office of one Senator, have confirmed the reports. While the language of the bill has yet to be revealed, it reportedly will mirror to a large extent that of the House measure HR 841, which was introduced by Rep. Ken Schrader, D-OR. Titled the Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2021​​, the bill would allow “the use of hemp, cannabidiol (i.e., CBD) derived from hemp, or any other ingredient derived from hemp in a dietary supplement, provided that the supplement meets other applicable requirements.”​
Healthkiwaradio.com

Heart Association Details Concerns About Youth Tobacco, Vaping

Statewide Iowa — The American Heart Association says progress has been made in stopping kids from smoking and vaping — but there is still a lot of work to do. The Association’s Jeff Willett says there was good news on the topic. Willett talked during an online presentation about the...
IndustryOrlando Sentinel

Anti-vaping bill a boon for tobacco industry | Letters

A wolf in sheep’s clothing — that’s the best way to describe Senate Bill 1080, a tobacco industry-supported bill making its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk in the coming days. The bill is disguised as a law to help curb the youth vaping epidemic, but what SB 1080 actually...
FDAPosted by
Tu Salud

After Years of Pressure, FDA Pledges to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a news release announcing its plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in an effort to decrease tobacco-related diseases and deaths in the United States and help more smokers to quit. “Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors...
Worldglobalinvestigationsreview.com

World Bank anti-corruption chief sets out vision for INT

Mouhamadou Diagne tells GIR why he has restructured the World Bank’s anti-corruption unit and increased its focus on prevention work. Global Investigations Review (GIR) is the hub for global coverage of corporate investigations and their aftermath. Keep up to date with significant developments in the corporate investigations world.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

The FDA vows not to target Black smokers in menthol cigarette ban

The Food and Drug Administration’s ban on menthol cigarettes will not be enforced against individual consumers, a move that will likely quell concerns about police aggressively targeting Black neighborhoods or the possession of illegal cigarettes. The FDA decided Thursday to move forward with a ban on menthol as a major...
LawLas Vegas Herald

New Vaping Laws Exposed - The Challenging Times Ahead

At ProVape, our clients veteran or beginners receive the best online shopping service for all vaping needs. Customers will always find the widest assortment of products, dependable shipping, and a user-friendly experience. The Vaping industry is about to face some challenging times ahead. In December 2020, Congress passed a large...
Relationshipsdailyfly.com

Give yourself and your child the best possible gift this Mother’s Day by quitting tobacco – and receive up to a year’s worth of free diapers and wipes

Quitting at any time during pregnancy is one of the best things a mother can do for herself and her baby. This Mother’s Day, the Department of Health and Welfare and Project Filter are urging mothers to change their family’s life forever and quit smoking, vaping, and chewing for good! Eligible participants will receive up to 12 months’ worth of free diapers and wipes in the process.
Florida GovernmentChipley Bugle

Tobacco Free Partnership to meet

The Washington County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet Tuesday, May 18, from 4-5 p.m. at the Washington County Health Department. All are invited to attend and help on creating a tobacco free generation.