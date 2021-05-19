WHO Reasserts Anti-Vaping Stance Ahead of World No Tobacco Day

The US has announced that it will take steps to ban menthol flavoured cigarettes and all flavoured cigars within the next year.The Food and Drug Administration will work to change the rules surrounding the products, which will apply to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and importers.The Biden administration’s aim is to prevent the products ever making it to market and it is not a ban on consumers possessing or using them.Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.And the FDA said on Thursday that the ban...