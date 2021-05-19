newsbreak-logo
Connecticut Government

Vaxxed, But Not Ready To Un-Mask

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3kAz_0a4r9OFl00

Mask Liberation Day arrived — but you wouldn’t have known it on some city sidewalks or at local businesses like Rayon Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdPS7_0a4r9OFl00

Under a statewide gubernatorial order, the owner of Rayon, a bodega at Edgewood and Orchard, no longer had to worry Wednesday about employees or shoppers wearing masks, if they are fully vaccinated (two weeks past their final shot). The owner no longer has to worry about occupancy limits. No one does, except for large indoor events with many unvaccinated people present.

But the signs outside Rayon Market Wednesday (pictured at right) remained the same as before during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two read: “No mask no service.” No more five shoppers allowed inside at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwspu_0a4r9OFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEgxH_0a4r9OFl00

Behind the clear cashier’s partition, owner Diyar Saeed (pictured above) slipped on a mask and said he’s not yet ready to change the rules. (He said his mask had been off because he was cooking.) “You don’t know who has what. So many people come from different places,” he said.

Moments later, Saeed slipped back out of sight. Another worker served two customers (at left) who came in and ordered loosies. The worker didn’t wear a mask. Neither did the customers. They said they haven’t been wearing masks. “I’m vaccinated,” each said. (They declined to be identified.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToziG_0a4r9OFl00

By the beverage cooler, Josue Constante (pictured above), a Polar delivery driver, was wearing a mask. He said the lifting of the statewide mandate won’t change that. Plus, he’s still supposed to wear his mask indoors, because he hasn’t gotten vaccinated against Covid-19. And he doesn’t plan to get the vaccine. He worries about vaccine side effects. “I have a friend who’s a driver—he says a year from now, you might turn green.” He hadn’t seen any change in people’s mask decisions along his route Wednesday when the new order took effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cAkw_0a4r9OFl00

Outside, student Anna Rullan Buxo (pictured above) was passing Rayon Market on her way downtown. She, too, wore a mask. Even though she’s fully vaccinated. “I’d feel weird without it,” Buxo said. “I’ve been fearful for so long. I’m probably going to be wearing a mask a little while longer,” gradually removing it outdoors, then when gathering with vaccinated close friends.

Easier decreed than done. Like Buxo, many people find it hard to make an immediate 180-degree pivot after more than a year of dire government warnings.

Even the dean of Yale’s School of Public Health, Sten Vermund, is keeping his mask on in public places, while still agreeing that the new data reveals that he could safely remove it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb8x8_0a4r9OFl00

Why?

Out of respect for others’ concerns, Vermund said. “I’m concerned about people who are going to be worried about me in a public setting without my mask.”

Also, “after 18 months of conditioning, it’s hard to just throw away your mask,” he observed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VGVC_0a4r9OFl00

And then there’s the confusion of evolving rules in different venues.

Under the state orders, different stores and other public venues can still set different rules. Which they’re doing.

The new order retains enough exceptions to make keeping track of all the rules a challenge in itself.

Business also aren’t set up to quiz customers on whether they’ve been vaccinated.

Some retailers, like Walmart and Costco, have lifted mask bans. Others have kept them in place.

Under the new state order, individual businesses can maintain mask requirements if they want.

So can local governments. New Haven is keeping the mask mandate in place for both employees and citizens present in City Hall and the 200 Orange St. office building. (The government’s caution stems in part from vaccination rates: as of late week, 52 percent of eligible New Haveners had received first doses of vaccines, with 43 percent receiving second doses.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxoXS_0a4r9OFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElSFu_0a4r9OFl00

Outside the Whalley-Orchard Stop & Shop Wednesday, a new sign went up shortly after noon. It now encourages customers to wear masks. But it’s no longer required. Employees will no longer stop unmasked customers, hand them masks, and request they wear them. The chain is still “strongly encouraging” both shoppers and “associates” (aka hourly labor) to continue to wear masks. Masks are still required when administering or receiving vaccine shots in the pharmacy section.

Inside the store, workers and shoppers alike retained their masks. Cashier Helen Powell was among them, even though she’s fully vaccinated. “I want to make it to 65 next month still living,” she explained. “I’m taking no chances.”

Retail owners, too, need to navigate what’s still a confusing bunch of rules and suggestions. Click here to check out several pages of charts the governor’s office released Wednesday afternoon to help people as well as businesses figure out what to do. You won’t get quizzed on it, thankfully.

“Things are already too complicated for business owners to worry if someone is vaccinated. Things are stressful enough; I’d rather leave it for now,” Tisha Hudson said about why the pre-Wednesday mask rules remain in effect at her Edible Couture shop on Court Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iGFO_0a4r9OFl00

“I am fully vaccinated. I plan to keep wearing the mask for a while. It’s become such a habit for me; it would feel strange not to wear it,” said Allegra Ranelli (pictured) as she brought take-out matcha-tea from Orange Street’s G Cafe back to her job on Chapel Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLqoO_0a4r9OFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chvZh_0a4r9OFl00

G Cafe still had its mask order posted in the window (at left). A barista inside, when asked, said he didn’t know if the order was still in effect. Customer Carla DeCombes (pictured) above didn’t know about Wednesday’s statewide order, but was glad to hear it.

Fully vaccinated, she had her mask off anyway as she worked on a final paper for an undergraduate class at Yale. She was pleased to hear about the lifting of the mandate. She had already been confused about when she was supposed to wear her face covering inside G Cafe, given that she sat away from other customers and needed to lift her mask to sip coffee.

She returned to New Haven a month ago from her native France, where rules were stricter: “If you weren’t wearing your mask on the street, you paid a 130-euro fine.”

New Haven Independent

The Sidewalk Surprises

Some weeks ago, I came across a woman of advanced age on the sidewalk. She used a cane and wore a backpack, and was walking down Orange Street toward East Rock Park. When she stopped to greet me, she noticed the pup on my leash, and, as most foot travelers, was eager to pet little Lucca.
Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut GovernmentHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Mohegan Sun emphasizes health of employees and the community with new Health Center

UNCASVILLE — For Mohegan Tribal Chairman James Gessner, and presumably for many others, the most important thing one can have is their health. “If anything, this past year has taught us that we each need to prioritize our personal health and wellness,” Gessner said during a speech. On Monday afternoon,...
Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...