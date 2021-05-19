Lyles Named Employee of the Year, Novavax Team Named Team of the Year
The Employee Recognition Committee hosted a virtual employee appreciation event on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mayor Jud Ashman welcomed and thanked all City staff for their service. City Manager Tanisha Briley presented the 2020 City of Gaithersburg Carl Webb Employee of the Year Award to Theodore “Teddy” Lyles and the Team of the Year Award to the Novavax Team. They were selected from a pool of quarterly winners reviewed by the Committee, which is made up of peers from each department.www.gaithersburgmd.gov