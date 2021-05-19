newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

Lyles Named Employee of the Year, Novavax Team Named Team of the Year

gaithersburgmd.gov
 10 hours ago

The Employee Recognition Committee hosted a virtual employee appreciation event on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mayor Jud Ashman welcomed and thanked all City staff for their service. City Manager Tanisha Briley presented the 2020 City of Gaithersburg Carl Webb Employee of the Year Award to Theodore “Teddy” Lyles and the Team of the Year Award to the Novavax Team. They were selected from a pool of quarterly winners reviewed by the Committee, which is made up of peers from each department.

www.gaithersburgmd.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery County#City Staff#The Novavax Team#Public Works#Wells Robertson House#The Street Outreach Team#General Interest Magazine#The Team Of The Year#Mxd#County And#Commitment Letter#Quarterly Winners#Mayor Jud Ashman#Peers#Professional Jobs#Relief Counselor#Volunteers#Community#Ingaithersburg Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland Governmentmymcmedia.org

With 50% of Residents Fully Vaccinated, County Prepares to End COVID Restrictions on May 28

Montgomery County is expected to follow the state’s lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions on May 28 now that more than 50% of its residents are fully vaccinated. According to a memo from County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, May 14 marked the day when at least half the residents were fully vaccinated. That means those people had finished receiving their shots at least two weeks before that.
Maryland Governmentmymcmedia.org

Elrich Names Committee Members for ‘Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative’

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the 32 members of a new steering committee tasked with leading discussion and implementation of recommendations for reimagining safety and mental health supports in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the county. Elrich launched the “Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative” during a...
Maryland Government630 WMAL

MoCo moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday; mask mandate could be lifted Tuesday

Montgomery County (WMAL) – People in Montgomery County got more long-awaited freedom from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The county moved into Phase 2 of reopening Monday afternoon now that 60% of residents have had their first vaccine dose. This means most businesses can open at 75% capacity. It eliminates outdoor gathering limits in many areas and increases gathering limits indoors to 250 people.
Public HealthWashington Post

D.C. lifts mask mandate Monday for fully vaccinated people

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. D.C.’s broad mask order, which has required residents for months to wear masks almost every...
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Maryland GovernmentWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland Governmentwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Maryland Governmentarundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland Governmentmymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, May 17, in Montgomery County

Today is Monday, May 17, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County:. 1.Tax Day: Today is the deadline to file for 2020 federal income tax returns. In April, the IRS pushed back the date for individual returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving most taxpayers an extra month to file.
Maryland Governmentbethesdamagazine.com

Reopening announcement welcomed by business owners

Montgomery County’s announcement that it would be lifting most COVID-19 restrictions was welcomed by many residents and members of the business community on Saturday. The restrictions will be lifted at 6 a.m. on May 28, which is two weeks after the county reached its goal of administering all the required doses of the vaccine to at least 50% of the population – a benchmark that was reached on Friday, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.
Maryland Governmentmocoshow.com

Be Your Best Fest in Gaithersburg Saturday, May 22

Be Your Best Fest in Gaithersburg Saturday, May 22. The City of Gaithersburg will be holding a free outdoor community event focusing on family fun, fitness, crafts, & more at the Casey Community Center on Saturday, May 22nd from 1-3pm. From the City of Gaithersburg:. Be Your Best Fest highlights...
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland Governmentfoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...