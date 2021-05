ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the FedEx ATP Rankings, as of Monday, 17 May 2021. No. 28 Lorenzo Sonego, +5 (Joint Career High) The Italian returned to his career-high of No. 28 in the FedEx ATP Rankings after a run to the Internazionali BNL d'Italia semi-finals (l. to Djokovic). The 26-year-old beat Gael Monfils, Gianluca Mager, World No. 4 Dominic Thiem and World No. 7 Andrey Rublev en route to the last four of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. Sonego first rose to No. 28 on 12 April 2021.