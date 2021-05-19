newsbreak-logo
Wakfu is rolling out unique ID numbers and two-factor authentication to all Ankama accounts

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWouldn’t it be nice if your account identification in Wakfu weren’t tied to a unique name but instead to a specific ID number so you could change your nickname if you wanted to? Good news, then, because that’s exactly what’s happening starting on May 25th. Player ID numbers will be granted for all accounts on that date, while June 1st will see the account system updated to allow two different IDs to have the same nickname if desired.

