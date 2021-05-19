Wakfu is rolling out unique ID numbers and two-factor authentication to all Ankama accounts

Two-factor authentication, often shortened to 2FA, is a hassle-free way to protect yourself from some of the most common forms of hacking. Two-factor authentication adds another step to the login process. So, instead of gaining access to a site or an account after entering your login name and password, you are prompted to request a one-use code that is sent to your email or phone via SMS. Increasingly, user platforms make this easy, transferring the code from text to the target site’s interface automatically. The bottom line is that 2FA adds another layer of protection, because a criminal needs more than something you know (your login and password). They also need something you already have or have access to: your smartphone or your email account.