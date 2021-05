For those of you who have been eager to see Ducky on NCIS season 18, tomorrow night’s episode will provide that very opportunity!. Before we dive into the latest sneak peek as presented by CBS, we should share a reminder as to where David McCallum has been for the bulk of the season. Much like with Linda Hunt over on NCIS: Los Angeles, the #1 priority for the show here is safety. They recognize that McCallum is older and the need for extreme caution in this time of the virus — with that, they’ve limited his on-screen participation as much as possible.