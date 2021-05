A Russia-based hacking operation calling itself DarkSide managed to kneecap the U.S. East Coast’s domestic fuel supplies in a massive ransomware attack late last week, prompting the Department of Transportation to issue a temporary emergency declaration to help “ramp up alternative transportation routes for oil and gas,” as described by NBC News. All four main lines of the Colonial Pipeline, a 5500-mile route supplying around 45 percent of the East Coast’s gasoline and airplane fuel, are currently shut down as organizers “dedicate vast resources to restoring pipeline operations quickly and safely,” according to an official press release on Colonial’s website.