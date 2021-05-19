Demi Lovato Announces They’re Non-Binary & Their Fans Had the Best Reaction

newsbreak-logo
“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Demi Lovato wrote on Wednesday. Lovato announced they are non-binary on Instagram in a heartfelt message to fans. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” they continued. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

