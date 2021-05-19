Toni Collette elevates the formulaic but feel-good racehorse movie 'Dream Horse'
Based on a true story, "Dream Horse" is a straightforward and unfussy feel-good drama about a group of ordinary people from a small Welsh town who decide to inject a little zest (and the risk of financial ruin) into their humdrum lives by breeding a racehorse, although none of them has the slightest experience in the field. Improbably, the stallion - named Dream Alliance for the motley assortment of naive and starry-eyed nobodies who form a syndicate to financially support, raise and race him - manages to do better than anyone could have imagined.