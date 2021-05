When Abu Saleh Musa Patoary got his COVID-19 vaccine, just like many others around the nation, he was excited — but he also felt slightly guilty. Patoary, a third-year physics doctoral student at the University of Maryland, is an international student from India. As he and other individuals around the United States ease up a bit on COVID-19 precautions — as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance for fully-vaccinated people — he thinks of his loved ones in India who are far from OK, grappling with a dire situation.