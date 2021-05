The national home company D.R. Horton Inc. is proposing to build 66 single-family homes in a cluster development on 20 acres east of Loveland Boulevard. Just across I-75 from this location, another developer from Utah got approval Tuesday from Charlotte County commissioners to rezone 2.6 acres from residential estate to residential multi-family at 2440 and 2450 Luther Road for up to 14 dwelling units. The style would be one-story duplexes. The area only allows 13 units, so the developer would have to buy one density unit from another property owner.