May 4, 2021 - The Mariposa County High School Staff Club recently held more raffle drawings for great prizes supplied by the MCHS Academic Boosters Club as well as some grizzly items donated by groups on campus. ABC purchased its donations from local businesses. The drawings are centered around staff participation in activities related to students. Congratulations to these winners: teacher Michelle Wise, counselor Flora Savage, and aide Courtney Long! Staff Club, led by teacher Stephanie Bobman, is going to have drawings every week in May and June. ABC chair Jill Harry said ABC is happy to be involved in this small way in keeping up staff spirits during this challenging year.