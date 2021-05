The Summit High School varsity boys and girls track teams each finished in the top four of 20 schools at the Rangeview Raider Kickoff at Aurora Stadium on Saturday, May 8. The girls were led to a third-place finish overall thanks to three top five individual finishes from junior Emily Koetteritz, who won the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 5 inches. She also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.14 seconds and fifth in the 100 hurdles at 19.14 seconds.