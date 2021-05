The Giants have been coy about Donovan Solano's timetable for return. There was no ambiguity with Tommy La Stella, their other second baseman. Manager Gabe Kapler said La Stella, who went on the IL on Tuesday morning, will likely miss four to six weeks with a left hamstring strain. La Stella was hurt while running home in Sunday's win over the Padres. He said he felt a little tightness on his RBI triple and then the hamstring really grabbed as he sprinted home on a grounder. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain.