Cocaine and cannabis worth £130k found in Cardiff property

Illegal cannabis growers in Oldham, U.K. did such a slipshod job of bypassing the power that local police had to call in electricians to shut down supply. “The electrics had been bypassed so badly, electricians are currently digging the footpath outside the address to cut off the supply,” notes a Facebook post last week from the Failsworth & Hollinwood arm of the Greater Manchester Police. Firefighters called to blaze that sparks discovery of two unrelated illegal grow-ops Where there’s smoke, there’s fire… unless that ‘smoke’ is just vented air from B.C. cannabis grow Power grab: Newly busted illicit grow-ops in Spain pilfered $2.3 million in electricity The bypassed electricity was being used to power the multi-room grow that local police discovered in Oldham, a large town in Greater Manchester, U.K., after executing a drugs warrant on Feb. 20. Over the four rooms, police found and seized 121 marijuana plants, most of these measuring more than 60 centimetres tall. Police all over the U.K. have cited bypassed electricity for illegal grow-ops as a real potential danger. Mike Hall, manager of West Midlands Police’s Cannabis Disposal Team, said earlier this year that investigators are often dealing with very hazardous environments , including those resulting from bypassed electricity and compromised wiring. “Several have gone up in flames,” Hall pointed out. One of those fires in West Midlands occurred last June when emergency workers were called to the scene after receiving reports of alarms sounding and smoke coming from a house. The responding firefighters managed to douse the small living room fire, but also discovered a weed grow with 120-plus plants.