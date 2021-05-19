newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cocaine and cannabis worth £130k found in Cardiff property

BBC
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCocaine and cannabis worth up to £130,000 was found at a property in Cardiff. The discovery was made by police searching the address after officers stopped a van containing a knife and false IDs, in the Heath area on Sunday. Officers later found more than £7,000 in cash at the...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Cardiff#Cocaine#Uk#Drugs#Property#Cash#Welsh#1kg#South Wales Police#Suspect#Driving#Man#Ids#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Maine GovernmentBoston Globe

Skeletal remains found on property in Casco, Maine

A family member cleaning out their dead father’s residence in Casco, Maine, discovered skeletal remains in an outbuilding on the property on Saturday, Maine State Police said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call to report the discovery at 196 Poland Springs Road at 3:26 p.m. on Saturday,...
Public SafetyBBC

Brighton: Man charged after knives found at train station

A man has been charged after two knives were found at Brighton Railway Station. Corey Moss, 27, of no fixed address, will appear in court in Brighton later to face two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place. It comes after reports a man was making...
Public Safetythewolf.ca

Peterborough woman found hiding with stolen property, drugs: police

A Peterborough woman is facing theft and drug charges following an incident in the city on Monday night. According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Hilliard Street and Towerhill Road after a report about two suspicious people on bikes. Police say...
Public Safetythe-riotact.com

Jomal Nchouki allegedly caught with $180,000-worth of cocaine

A man allegedly caught with a massive haul of cocaine valued at up to $180,000 has been accused of operating in the high end of the drug distribution network. Court documents show Jomal Nchouki was arrested on Friday (30 April) after he pulled into the car park at Bunnings Belconnen and police searched his white Nissan Navara ute, as well as the trailer it was towing.
Connecticut Crime & SafetyNews 12

Reports: Cocaine found inside Monroe elementary school

Cocaine was found inside of a third-grade classroom in Connecticut, according to reports. Hearst Media is reporting the cocaine was in a vial and reported by a staff member at Monroe Elementary on Friday. School officials say they immediately called police, who evacuated the classroom and brought in drug-sniffing dogs,...
Law Enforcementcannabisnewsworld.com

Why restrict an illegal cannabis grow to just one room of a house? Police find plants over four rooms on property

Illegal cannabis growers in Oldham, U.K. did such a slipshod job of bypassing the power that local police had to call in electricians to shut down supply. “The electrics had been bypassed so badly, electricians are currently digging the footpath outside the address to cut off the supply,” notes a Facebook post last week from the Failsworth & Hollinwood arm of the Greater Manchester Police. Firefighters called to blaze that sparks discovery of two unrelated illegal grow-ops Where there’s smoke, there’s fire… unless that ‘smoke’ is just vented air from B.C. cannabis grow Power grab: Newly busted illicit grow-ops in Spain pilfered $2.3 million in electricity The bypassed electricity was being used to power the multi-room grow that local police discovered in Oldham, a large town in Greater Manchester, U.K., after executing a drugs warrant on Feb. 20. Over the four rooms, police found and seized 121 marijuana plants, most of these measuring more than 60 centimetres tall. Police all over the U.K. have cited bypassed electricity for illegal grow-ops as a real potential danger. Mike Hall, manager of West Midlands Police’s Cannabis Disposal Team, said earlier this year that investigators are often dealing with very hazardous environments , including those resulting from bypassed electricity and compromised wiring. “Several have gone up in flames,” Hall pointed out. One of those fires in West Midlands occurred last June when emergency workers were called to the scene after receiving reports of alarms sounding and smoke coming from a house. The responding firefighters managed to douse the small living room fire, but also discovered a weed grow with 120-plus plants.
Public Safetyfreshfruitportal.com

Costa Rica: Over 100 kilograms of cocaine found in banana container

A container of bananas with 105 kilograms of cocaine was detected at the Muelle APM terminals, located in Moín de Limón, according to CRHoy.com. The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported that the packages, each weighing one kilogram were hidden in the "thermo king" of the container. The container carried...
Violent CrimesBBC

Reading death: Man charged with woman's murder

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Reading. The body of Beth Aspey, 34, was found in Laud Close at about 16:30 BST on Friday, police said. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a blunt force head...
Violent CrimesBBC

Man, 82, dies after attack at Derby Bus Station

An 82-year-old man has died after an assault at a bus station. Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Derby Bus Station at about 16:30 BST on 6 May. The man died on Saturday. Three teenagers, two aged 13 and one aged 16, have been arrested "in connection with the...
Violent CrimesBBC

West Yorkshire moorland murder probe: Four men arrested

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found on moorland in West Yorkshire. Rhys Thompson's body was found in Rishworth, Calderdale, at 06:40 BST on Thursday. His family said the 29-year-old, from Moss Side in Manchester, was a "sweet, funny, warm-hearted man" and...
Violent CrimesBBC

Domestic abuse: Swansea man jailed for murdering partner

A man has been jailed for life for battering his partner to death in a "ferocious and merciless" attack. Jonathan Campbell, 37, subjected mum Helen Bannister to "years of terror" before beating her at their home in Swansea on 1 December last year. The 48-year-old mother-of-two died of brain injuries...
Violent CrimesBBC

Gangland killer jailed for eight years for prison attacks

A gangland killer has been sentenced to eight years for attacking a rival in jail, just weeks after he cut off another inmate's ear. David Scott, 36, slashed Paul Lyons in the visiting room at HMP Perth on 27 December 2019. It followed an earlier knife attack on Dale Thomas...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Engagement ring and wedding ring stolen from dead wife’s hand in hospital

A bereaved husband has been left “incredibly distressed” after an engagement ring and a wedding ring were stolen from his dead wife’s hand in hospital. Essex Police say that the rings, which have a combined value of $19,000 (£13,500), were on the woman’s hand when she was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and were not removed during treatment. The woman died with her husband by her side three days later, after she was taken to hospital because of an accidental fall in her home on 6 March. When the woman’s husband returned to the hospital to collect...
news4sanantonio.com

Man with active warrant caught with $42,080 worth of cocaine

SAN ANTONIO - A man with an active warrant was arrested after he was found with $42,080 worth of cocaine. Abel Cisneros was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Rittiman Road after getting pulled over for a traffic stop. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office...