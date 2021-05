The Clinton County Council and the Clinton County Commissioners each approved a pair of ordinances designed to help with the project at Interstate 65 and State Road 28. “What we effectively did was to make some amendments that allowed us to do our bond issue to pay for the sewer and water project as one bond issue,” said Clinton County Council President Alan Dunn. “Previously, we had set up all the documents to be two bond issues — one for sewer and one for water. Market circumstances have changed. Now we can get a better deal if we can put some of that money together and be doing a bond issue for a larger amount. We can move forward at a lower interest rate.”