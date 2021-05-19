newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAIFP_0a4r6Jnv00

DENVER — (AP) — A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground after she left a store without paying for items worth about $14 is facing charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year's arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

A person who answered the phone at the law firm representing Hopp said the office would not comment on the case. Court records did not list a lawyer for Jalali, and a telephone number listed for her did not work.

They were among three officers who resigned last month after a federal lawsuit filed by the woman's family and police video released by their lawyer triggered anger in the community and two independent investigations. The June 2020 arrest was captured on Hopp's body-worn camera, and the three officers also were shown talking about the arrest, laughing and joking in police station surveillance video.

The outcry over how Garner was treated comes amid a national reckoning over use of force by police, including against people with mental and physical health conditions.

Garner’s daughter, Allisa Swartz, said through tears that her mother is traumatized.

“You can see in the video how they’re laughing at my mom,” Swartz said at a news conference. “I feel like they think that they are above the law, and they are the ones who are supposed to be protecting all of us. I just want justice for my mom.”

The Garner family is relieved that charges will be filed, but more people should be held accountable, including Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer, said family attorney Sarah Schielke. She said what happened was not something done by one rogue officer, but a reflection of systemic problems with the Police Department. She called for Ticer to resign.

“How could something like this go on to be celebrated, laughed about, reviewed by multiple levels of supervisors and chain of command and then swept under the rug for nearly a year?” Schielke said.

Ticer said he supports the charges, adding that the officers’ actions and attitudes are contrary to the department’s goals. He sidestepped a question at a news conference about calls for his resignation, saying he knows “there’s a lot of emotions out there and a lot of a lot of desire for justice and accountability.”

Ticer said he has requested a third-party internal affairs investigation that will be overseen by the city’s human resources department. He also said the majority of his officers completed Alzheimer’s disease awareness training after the video surfaced and that they will get more de-escalation training in June.

“Obviously, when we have an incident where former police officers are charged with a crime, we’re going to have broken trust," Ticer said. "We recognize that. We understand that. ... Our department wants to restore that trust.”

Hopp arrested Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows him catching up to her as she walked through a field. She shrugged and turned away from him, seeming not to understand him, and he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed the 80-pound (36-kilogram) woman to the ground.

The lawsuit claims Hopp dislocated Garner’s shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of his patrol car and that she was denied medical treatment for about six hours.

When Hopp has Garner pushed against the hood of his car, she tried to turn around and repeated that she was trying to go home. He then pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, “Are you finished? Are you finished? We don’t play this game.”

About 30 seconds later, Garner began to slump toward the ground. Jalali said, “Stand up! We’re not going to hold you.”

Investigators found that Hopp filed reports to mislead his superiors and protect himself, according to his arrest affidavit. He did not mention Garner’s shoulder injury in an initial report. In a report filed after being told that she was going to the hospital, he wrote that Garner was asked several times if she wanted medical attention but that she did not answer.

Hopp also showed fellow officers his body camera footage and said, “Ready for the pop?”

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said he only brought charges he felt he could persuade a jury to convict on.

“While peace officers are permitted to use reasonable force to effect an arrest, the investigation in this case showed that Austin Hopp used excessive force," he said.

McLaughlin, who became district attorney in January, said he did not know about the arrest or the video until the lawsuit was filed in April. He then asked for an investigation led by police in nearby Fort Collins.

He said a member of the district attorney's office did watch the video last year as part of its decision to dismiss criminal charges in the shoplifting case. McLaughlin said he has made it clear to his employees that he will not tolerate anyone "looking the other way” on evidence like that.

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Peipert and Brady McCombs contributed to this report.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
32K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police Training#Criminal Charges#Accused Of Assault#Criminal Investigation#Justice Charges#Federal Charges#Ap#The Police Department#Hopp Dislocated Garner#Associated Press#Loveland Police#Officer#Peace Officers#Fellow Officers#Investigators#Second Degree Assault#Official Misconduct#Excessive Force#Court Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
Related
California Crime & Safetybeverlypress.com

Woman faces robbery charges for allegedly stealing necklace

The Beverly Hills Police Department has arrested one of two female suspects wanted for an alleged strong-arm robbery on April 26 near the corner of Lasky and Moreno drives. Two female juvenile victims called police at approximately 4:20 p.m. and told officers that two female suspects stole a gold necklace and attempted to steal a cell phone from them. The suspects fled with the necklace. Police said no weapons were used during the robbery.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Security footage shows 73-year-old woman with dementia confronted by Walmart employees after forgetting to pay for a soda, candy bar and T-shirt and later walking home empty-handed moments before she's violently arrested

Newly-released video shows the moment an elderly woman with dementia was confronted by Walmart employees after forgetting to pay for her items and later walking home empty-handed, just moments before she was violently arrested by police. Security footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows 73-year-old Karen Garner trying to walk out of...
Virginia Crime & SafetyDaily News-Record

Woman Charged With Arranging Beating Of Ex-Boyfriend

Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Penn Laird woman accused of setting up her former boyfriend to be beaten up by her new boyfriend. Karen Floros, 18, is charged with felony abduction, felony conspiracy to commit abduction, felony malicious wounding, felony conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and misdemeanor preventing someone from calling emergency services.
Ohio Crime & SafetyYour Radio Place

Woman facing charges, after high-speed pursuit

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman in Guernsey County is in custody, after a highspeed pursuit, early Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Cambridge Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Murray Ave and S 12th St., around 5:47pm, for a “rolling-stop.”. The suspect car...
Violent Crimes6abc

Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death postponed

The state trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is being delayed until March 2022, Judge Peter Cahill said Thursday. The former officers -- Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng -- have been charged by the state with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their alleged roles in Floyd's May 25 death.
Tennessee Crime & SafetyLebanon Democrat

Ex-MJPD officer indicted on child exploitation charges

A former Mt. Juliet Police Department officer has been indicted on child sexual exploitation charges following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation technical services unit. According to a release from the TBI, Cody Mang, age 33, was indicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of...
Kentucky Crime & Safetyk105.com

Woman arrested after mailing drugs to Grayson Co. Detention Center inmate. Woman, inmate facing drug trafficking, other felony charges

A woman who mailed drugs to an inmate at the Grayson County Detention Center (GCDC) has been arrested at the detention center on drug trafficking and other charges. In November 2020, 42-year-old Jeremy Payment, of Breckinridge County (formerly of Grayson and Bullitt counties), was arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office after a botched attempt to steal a motorcycle from a residence in the 3400 block of Lilac Road. In addition to theft charges, Payment was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and opiates after police located a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Leitchfield.
Public SafetyFox5 KVVU

Officers laugh while watching arrest of 73-year-old woman

DENVER (AP/Meredith) — A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her seemed to be aware he had injured her. He told fellow officers “ready for the pop?” as he showed them his body camera footage, according to police station surveillance video that was made public Monday by the woman's lawyer.
Idaho Crime & SafetyIdaho State Journal

Pocatello woman charged with battery on an officer

POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Pocatello woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly punching an officer on Wednesday. Natasha N. Hudson has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for May 20.
Violent CrimesTMZ.com

Cops Stop Fellow Officer From Punching Handcuffed Woman

The 3 cops criminally charged for not stopping Derek Chauvin from murdering George Floyd may have gotten the attention of a couple of California cops, because they stepped in and stopped a fellow officer who pretty clearly crossed the line by punching a woman. Three cops in the O.C. were...
Arkansas Crime & SafetyKTLO

Woman arrested after shooting at ex-husband

A woman from Henderson has been arrested after allegedly shooting at her ex-husband during an argument. The victim also alleges he was hit in the face by 44-year-old Stacy Michelle Shelton. The probable cause statement in the case by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office indicates deputies were called to a...
Michigan Crime & SafetyWWMTCw

Woman faces charges in Battle Creek shooting death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Monica Gordon, 48, was arrested Thursday, May 6, 2021 in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Murray in late April. In a written statement, police said they believed Gordon and Murray had known each other for some time before the shooting. On May 1, Battle...
MinoritiesNBC News

White soldier in altercation with Black man faces civilian court

A white Army soldier captured on video confronting a Black man walking through a South Carolina neighborhood will face prosecution in civilian court, his commanding officer said Friday. Sgt. First Class Jonathan Pentland, stationed at Fort Jackson, was charged with third-degree assault and battery in the April 8 incident, Richland...