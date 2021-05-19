newsbreak-logo
This Ohio pizza chain to open dozens of locations in Orlando area

By WFTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb7QY_0a4r5jS400

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Ohio-based pizza concept has big plans for new locations in Central Florida.

Donatos Pizza is set to expand its regional presence -- which includes a single restaurant in Winter Park -- to more than 20-30 franchise locations in Orlando and Daytona Beach.

It’s part of a much larger expansion across the state that includes sites in Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Bonita Springs and Marco Island.

Other Florida markets on Donatos’ radar includes St. Augustine, Broward and Miami-Dade counties and Gainesville.

“We are receiving inquiries from people across the state ... who are seeing our brand’s aggressive growth strategy, (which) confirms our commitment to focus on Florida,” said Jeff Baldwin, vice president of development and franchising for Donatos, in a prepared statement.

