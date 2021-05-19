newsbreak-logo
Clark County coroner rules 22-year-old Lesly Palacio death undetermined

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 hours ago
The Clark County coroner's office says 22-year-old Lesly Palacio's cause of death is undetermined.

Palacio's body was located in September 2020. Police said investigators along with Moapa tribal police and Red Rock Search and Rescue located her body near the Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

RELATED: Las Vegas police locate body of missing 22-year-old Lesly Palacio

Palacio was reported missing and endangered by police at the beginning of that same month.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, was identified as the suspect in Palacio’s death. His father, Jose Rangel, was also initially suspected of helping his son escape to Mexico.

Rangel, 46, was taken into custody in connection with the case and charged with accessory to murder and destruction or concealing of evidence. He pled not guilty to the charges in March.

RELATED: Father of man wanted for murder of Lesly Palacio arrested

Rangel-Ibarra is believed to be hiding in Mexico while Rangel is facing a current trial date set for June 7.

