Former Texas teacher admits torturing, killing cats made him ‘feel powerful’

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A former Texas high school teacher accused of torturing four cats to death said he killed them because it made him “feel powerful,” according to court records.

Graham William Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, is charged with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, the Houston Chronicle reported. According to Fort Bend County court records, Reid killed his cats -- Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot and Parsnip -- after torturing them over a five-month period, KPRC reported.

Reid was arrested April 28 and posted $25,000 bail the same day, the television station reported. Before his arrest, Reid taught geometry at Ridge Point High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District, according to the Chronicle.

Sherry Williams, media relations director for the school district, said in a statement that, “We have been made aware of a disturbing animal cruelty allegation against a teacher who is no longer employed with the district. We are unable to comment further as the matter involves an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Reid’s arrest warrant states that he “felt powerful” when he tortured the cats, who ranged in age from a 4-month-old kitten to a 1-year-old cat, the Chronicle reported. According to the warrant, Reid told investigators that he tortured the cats to relieve stress.

Reid also allegedly told an investigator that he had been bullied and oppressed as a child and had a need to feel powerful, KPRC reported.

The cats were allegedly beaten with several different objects, including a metal bar, a cat scratching post and a litter box scooper, KTRK reported. The attacks occurred between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 3, 2021, according to court documents.

The animals sustained injuries such as broken teeth, bloodied toes and cut tails, according to court documents. Other injuries included broken bones and respiratory issues, KPRC reported. Reid said the cats died at home after visits to veterinarians, the television station reported.

According to court records, the veterinarian who reported the incidents said multiple cases of severe injury like this “(didn’t) add up,” KPRC reported. The veterinarian added that it was “odd” that Reid brought the animals in if he was the person causing the injury.

David Hunter, Reid’s attorney, declined to comment on his client or the case, according to the Chronicle.

Reid is scheduled for a June 14 court date.