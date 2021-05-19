Protest planned over downsizing of Hammond hospital; mayor warns of health care desert: 'People will die'
The city of Hammond is planning a protest of the downsizing of Franciscan Health Hammond, to voice concerns that it will create a health care desert in the city. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and other community leaders will lead the protest outside the hospital at 4 p.m. Friday. Those hoping to save the hospital will gather at the Hammond Police Department at 509 Douglas St. and walk down Douglas to the hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave.www.nwitimes.com