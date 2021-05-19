Protest planned over downsizing of Hammond hospital; mayor warns of health care desert: 'People will die'

In Lake County, Franciscan Health is hosting after-hours vaccination clinics next week for Crown Point and Andrean high school staff, students and family members to receive a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information or payments will be requested. The schedule for Crown Point High School will be 3:30-7PM on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19th, and for Andrean High School, 3:30-7PM on Thursday, May 20. Last appointments are scheduled at 6:30PM each day. All the clinics will be at the Marian Education Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point on South Main Street.