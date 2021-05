TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While the number of Arizonans fully vaccinated goes up each day, a state lawmaker said she's proof we can't let our guard down. Despite getting both shots months ago, she still got COVID-19 and spent the night in the hospital. Emergency room doctors said this is so rare they haven't seen it in many of our Valley emergency rooms, but it's not impossible. They said in this case, it's very important to focus on how short of a hospital stay it was.