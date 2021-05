Smartwatches are a dime-a-dozen nowadays, and while we are still awaiting more solid and updated Wear OS smartwatches, other companies continue to release products aimed at different markets. The Fitbits and Samsung’s of the world provide an end-to-end experience that is actually quite good, but those offerings don’t always meet the needs of the users. This is where we have been seeing company’s like Amazfit pick up the slack, even without using a fully functional wearable operating system like the others.