newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls Talk Podcast: Three-Game Win Streak Opens Play-In Window

By Tony Gill
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Three-game win streak opens Bulls' play-in window originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls Talk crew and all its nonsense is together again, with Jason Goff, Rob Schaefer, Tony Gill, and K.C. Johnson back to discuss a wide range of topics. In the first half of the podcast, Jason, Rob and Tony discuss the weird reaction NBA media has had to the notion Nikola Jokić could win the MVP, what doing a Bulls podcast and the pre and post-game show has been like this season, and who was the better player: Shaq or Tim Duncan?

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Jokić
Person
K.c. Johnson
Person
Tony Gill
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Bulls#Race#Nbc Sports Chicago#Mvp#Bulls Defense#Streak#Literal Start#Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAmountain-topmedia.com

Nets' Big Three expected to play against Bulls

The Nets’ Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving is expected to play in just their eighth game together on Saturday against the Bulls. It will be the first game action the trio has seen together since Feb. 13 against the Warriors.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bulls Observations: Play-In Hopes Live With Win Over Raptors

Bulls observations: Play-in hopes live with win over Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls kept their play-in hopes alive with a 114-102 win over the ravaged Toronto Raptors Thursday night at the United Center. Here are 12 observations:. 1. The Raptors truly trotted out a skeleton squad,...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...
NBACBS 58

Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 118-112 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks' starters missing the regular-season finale. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle and then scratched...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAchatsports.com

Destination place someday, but Bulls playing for the now in latest win

The message was sent long before this recent three-game winning streak, capped off by the dismantling of an undermatched Pistons team on Sunday night. The way veteran Garrett Temple sees it, the Bulls front office sent the message very early on in its new tenure that the goal was to make Chicago a destination place.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Bucks’ Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
Basketballwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBAsemoball.com

Bulls look to future after frustrating, promising season

CHICAGO (AP) -- Zach LaVine insisted he had never played on a team as talented as the Chicago Bulls were this season. That made it all the more disappointing. Instead of gearing up for a potential playoff appearance, the Bulls are once again on the outside looking in. "I'm not...
NBASun-Journal

NBA roundup: Nets three stars finally play together in win over Bulls

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn’s Big Three wasn’t particularly pretty,...
NBABrew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 118

It was a regular season finale for the Milwaukee Bucks as they went south on I-94 to face the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had nothing to play for as Chicago was eliminated from the playoff contention and the Bucks were locked into the three seed at tip-off after the Brooklyn Nets win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBANewsday

Defensive play of Big 3 leads Nets to victory over Bulls in trio's first game together in three months

For the first time in more than three months, the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together, and their rust and lack of familiarity showed as they totaled a mere combined 39 points. It didn’t matter because they played well enough defensively to contain the Bulls in a 105-91 victory Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center, but it was not a promising preview of their playoff preparation.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Whether this summer or in 2022, Zach LaVine plans on getting 'what I deserve' on next deal

(670 The Score) Coming off his first All-Star season, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. That possibility looms as LaVine is under contract for $19.5 million in 2021-’22, the final season of his deal. And while the Bulls seemingly invested in LaVine when they acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in late March in a high-profile trade, it would be at least a mild surprise if they reached a long-term extension with him this summer.