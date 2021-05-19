Bulls Talk Podcast: Three-Game Win Streak Opens Play-In Window

Podcast: Three-game win streak opens Bulls' play-in window originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls Talk crew and all its nonsense is together again, with Jason Goff, Rob Schaefer, Tony Gill, and K.C. Johnson back to discuss a wide range of topics. In the first half of the podcast, Jason, Rob and Tony discuss the weird reaction NBA media has had to the notion Nikola Jokić could win the MVP, what doing a Bulls podcast and the pre and post-game show has been like this season, and who was the better player: Shaq or Tim Duncan?