NH governor changes COVID-19 unemployment benefits to get people back to work

CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu is making changes to COVID-19 jobless benefits in an effort to entice people back to work.

Sununu is eliminating a $300 weekly federal payment that is due to expire in September. And the governor is offering a $1,000 bonus to people who find full time work, $500 to part-timers, once they stay on the job for eight weeks.

In Hampton Beach, a popular tourist destination, crowds are already returning.

And local businesses are having a difficult time finding help.

David Hartnett, owner of the Mainsail Hotel and Cottages, said he hopes the changes will bring much needed relief.

“I think we’ve all gotten in a funk over the last 14 months with COVID,” Hartnett said. “I think it’s time to work our way back to a sense of normalcy and working is part of returning to normal.”

