In Happy News, Visiting Family Is the Top Travel 'Trend' for Summer 2021
A Travelocity survey found that travelers are most excited to reunite with family members this summer. Mask restrictions are easing up, vaccinations are rolling out, and summertime travel is looking much more promising (and dare we say, normal?) compared to last year. Of course, international sightseeing and exotic vacations are never far from the minds of travelers—but for the moment, people are still easing their way back into traveling, starting with shorter trips and off-the-beaten path domestic locales, and most importantly, prioritizing reconnecting with family.www.realsimple.com