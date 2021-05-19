newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

In Happy News, Visiting Family Is the Top Travel 'Trend' for Summer 2021

By Maggie Seaver
Real Simple
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Travelocity survey found that travelers are most excited to reunite with family members this summer. Mask restrictions are easing up, vaccinations are rolling out, and summertime travel is looking much more promising (and dare we say, normal?) compared to last year. Of course, international sightseeing and exotic vacations are never far from the minds of travelers—but for the moment, people are still easing their way back into traveling, starting with shorter trips and off-the-beaten path domestic locales, and most importantly, prioritizing reconnecting with family.

www.realsimple.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Travel#Travel Restrictions#Family Reunions#Family Vacations#International Travel#Travelers#Happy News#Travelocity#Summertime Travel#Travel Experiences#Leisure Travel Plans#Exotic Vacations#International Sightseeing#Getaway#Friends#Trend#Accommodations#Relatives#Family Members#Continents
Related
TravelPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

As vaccination rates inch upward, Americans are beginning to travel again. More than 10 times as many passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration screenings in the first week of April compared with the same period last year, a sign that some degree of normalcy is returning. And travel this summer...
TravelMyChesCo

3 Pandemic Travel Trends That May Stick Around

COVID-19 has challenged families in different ways, and many had to cancel or reschedule trips during the pandemic due to travel restrictions, which meant missing out on quality time with loved ones and the mental health and self-care benefits of going on vacation. Although 61% of families had a trip...
Soccertravelblog.org

Visit Sea With Family

Last Friday, my school had a field trip to the Phuket Zoo. It is a small, run-down place, but it was still fun because the kids were so excited. We went to the crocodile show, where two trainers took turns performing stunts, including one kissing a croc and one putting his head inside the reptile's open mouth.
TravelTravelPulse

ASTA, Sandals Reveal Key Travel Trends on National Travel Advisor Day

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is celebrating National Travel Advisor Day alongside Sandals Resorts. The two organizations joined forces on a research study that gauged travelers’ attitudes and behaviors toward travel to provide key insights to advisors wondering what the summer rush will look like. “Thanks to our...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

CheapOair Shares Latest Analysis On US Travel Trends

US-based travelers have almost doubled bookings to foreign destinations in April 2021, as compared to January 2021, according to data released today by leading online travel agency CheapOair . US air travel bookings to global destinations up 89% year-to-date. CheapOair's data shows a significant increase of 89%, with 7 of...
TravelClayton News Daily

Clayton News Travel

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go. If you're planning to travel to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. By Charlene Peters. More Content Now. USA TODAY NETWORK. Updated May 5, 2021.
Ohio LifestylePosted by
Cleveland.com

Will you travel for summer vacation this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot of us put off our summer vacations last year because of the COVID-19 situation. We were supposed to travel to Los Angeles to hang out with our in-laws, who were coming from Japan. That all fell through, of course, and my husband and I spent a lot of quality time in our back yard and on our front porch instead.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Corporate Traveller identifies SME trends for resuming travel

Corporate Traveller UK, specialists in managing travel for companies with an SME size annual travel spend of £50K to £2M, has seen significant changes to customers’ travel programmes and policies over the last six months among the 50 per cent of businesses who continued to travel, as well as those preparing to resume business travel.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

Top 10 flower fields to visit in the UK this summer

Looking to visit a glorious flower field this summer? From dazzling lavender displays to rolling carpets of colourful tulips, there are plenty of beautiful fields you won't believe are in the UK. To help you locate the best spots, Interflora has researched the most Instagrammable flower fields in the UK...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Expedia trend report tracks travel return

Expedia Group Media Solutions, the global digital advertising organization of Expedia Group, today released its first-ever quarterly trend report. The Q1 2021 Travel Recovery Trend Report features data from custom research and Expedia Group first-party data combined with actionable insights to help ensure travel brands are best prepared to reconnect and reengage with travelers as spring and summer travel ramps up.
TravelNBC Video

How to save money on travel this summer

NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to share tips for planning travel this summer. She talks about using vouchers and credit card points to your advantage. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: shopping, Your Money, travel, Editor's picks, money, 3rd Hour of TODAY, today.
TravelKATU.com

Family Travel Tips

Warmer weather, vaccines, and the urge to 'get out' all contribute to a surge in travel. For many, it can be nerve wrecking, and not knowing what to expect can add stress. Reena Patel, LEP, BCBA, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst, joined us to share her tips on planning ahead for our new age of travel and what to expect for family travelers:
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Survey Finds Family Travel a Top Priority for Americans This Year

Wyndham Destinations announced today the results of its most recent travel trends survey which indicate vacationing is on the horizon for a majority of Americans this year. In an online survey of 1,005 Americans, produced by independent creative market research agency Atomik Research, 72% of participants said they will prioritize traveling to see family and friends, with three-fourths agreeing they are likely to do so before the end of the year. The survey also found the desire for home-style amenities is higher than ever.
Travelroutesonline.com

Most Europeans ‘willing to travel’ this summer

Vaccinations and heath passes are ‘reasons for optimism’ in the market, according to the European Travel Commission. Most Europeans are willing to travel by the end of August, demonstrating the “significant amount of pent-up demand which has accumulated following months of travel restrictions,” a new report has found. Successful vaccination...
Travelmetrocolumbiaceo.com

KAYAK's 2021 Travel Hacker Guide Reveals Emerging Hotspots for Summer Travel

Summer travel searches are heating up, with searches up as much as 70 percent month over month (as of the last seven days). As pent-up demand for travel takes flight, KAYAK is releasing its 'Return to Travel' Hacker Guide focused on where to go as restrictions ease. Whether you've been living the digital nomad lifestyle for the last year or it's your first trip since the pandemic started, KAYAK's 2021 Travel Hacker Guide aims to help you navigate where to go, what's open and how to craft that perfect out-of-office message for some much-needed time away.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Turkey this summer?

Turkey has been added to the “red” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious” and adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.At the confluence of east of west, Turkey’s history, cuisine and golden beaches have continued to draw British holidaymakers back year...
Beauty & FashionTravelDailyNews.com

Six top-rated places to visit in Europe in summer

Traversing from France's artistic appeals to Italy's abundance of historical sights to London's magnificent buildings and cultural dynamism and remarkable architectural design present in Germany, Europe offers a lot of beautiful destinations to the visitors. The longing to travel inevitably peaks up when vacations roll down. With several fascinating places...