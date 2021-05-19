The Psychedelic Drug Trial review – a mind-bending magic mushroom mission

A theme that I return to every so often on the blog is the degree to which we don’t understand the molecular mechanisms of psychiatric syndromes. I’ve found that many people outside of the biomedical world are surprised by this – depression, for example, is something that’s distinctive enough, widespread enough, and certainly has enough of a presence in most people’s consciousness as something real (as it should). And there are even pop-pharmacology explanations that many people have heard of (“not enough serotonin!”), so it can come as a surprise to find out that we really, really don’t have a handle on it on that level at all. And the same goes for all the other diagnoses with similarly high profiles, such as schizophrenia, PTSD, and more.