LoadStop creates carrier-centric TMS solution, partners with carriers
Digital carrier platform LoadStop has announced fully integrated partnerships with trucking companies Gillson Trucking and Primelink Express. Gillson focuses on hauling dry goods and produce, while Primelink Express specializes in refrigerated transportation. Both companies have begun operating under LoadStop’s SmartTMS, a transportation management system that was built specifically to integrate all trucking management programs into one easy-to-use platform.www.freightwaves.com