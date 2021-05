Throughout the pandemic, people in Taiwan have led relatively normal lives. They went to work in offices, attended classes and ate in restaurants — all because Taiwan tightly controlled its Covid-19 case numbers. Although Taiwan has temporarily banned all non-essential travel, it has still been receiving returning nationals and eligible international travelers throughout the pandemic. With the suspension of Taiwan’s Visa-Exempt Entry, foreigners now have to apply for a visa in order to visit Taiwan. According to the Taiwanese consulates in Los Angeles and San Francisco, both consulates issued 2,777 Taiwan visas in 2020 compared with 1,222 in 2019. This increase is partly because of demand from ethnic Taiwanese who hold only U.S. passports.