RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday’s announcement from the CDC has lifted a huge weight off the shoulders of gym owners. For the vast majority of last year, Wolf Valley Performance was finding ways to adapt to this pandemic. They have followed safety protocols and have tried to social distance in this small space. With the news that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings in most places, Donnie Ochampaugh, co-owner of Wolf Valley Performance said they can get back into full gear.