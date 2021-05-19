98 Percent of Sustainability Initiatives Fail. Here's How Not to Be Part of That Statistic.

Most companies aren’t nearly as green as everyone thinks they are. As the dreaded pandemic reminds us nature — not humans— is the real boss of this planet, companies worldwide are attempting to make strides in sustainability. Young product manufacturers and startups live and breathe green as part of their company DNA. Older and legacy companies typically have to revisit policies and processes to determine where adjustments can be made. Whether they are making the changes purely for the benefit of the environment, for the sake of compliance or in direct response to public outcry, any and all efforts are certainly welcome and much needed.