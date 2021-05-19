newsbreak-logo
J.Cole's Professional Basketball Career And The Limits of Personal Mythology

By Jeff Ihaza
Middletown Press
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, J.Cole played in his first professional basketball game as a 2-guard for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, part of the newly formed Basketball Africa League. This was just a few days after the release of The Off-Season, J.Cole’s first album in 3 years. He scored 3 points in his team’s win against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers, all while his album was streamed by scores of listeners around the world.

