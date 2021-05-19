J.Cole's Professional Basketball Career And The Limits of Personal Mythology

Basketball and rap have always been intertwined. Hoopers want to rap and rappers want to hoop. In the case of Grammy-winning artist J. Cole, he’s been linked with the basketball community since he stepped on the scene, whether it’s playing pickup in the summer with NBA players or name-dropping a superstar in his work. Just listen to his last album, The Off-Season, where he referenced Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Smith Jr., and LeBron James. J. Cole has always had a love for the game of basketball, and on Sunday the sideline stories became reality as he suited up professionally in the Basketball Africa League.