Glenn Close won her first Oscar at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, but perhaps what made bigger news was the dance she did before the show's final awards were announced. The Hillbilly Elegy star took over Lil Rel Howery's segment where he asked the stars in attendance to guess whether songs were Oscar-nominated. The comedian asked Close about the D.C. gogo band's famous song, which was featured in Spike Lee's School Daze. "Wait just a second! That's 'Da Butt.' I know that, 'Da Butt!' It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C., go-go band E.U. -- shout-out to Sugar Bear and the whole backyard band," Close said, leaving the audience shocked. "I remember this -- Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie, School Daze. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed this one and it was not nominated so it couldn't win."