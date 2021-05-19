newsbreak-logo
Michigan lawmakers propose $500M to repair dams after breach

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan lawmakers want to spend $500 million to repair aging dams a year after a hydroelectric dam failed to hold back floodwaters in the Midland area, causing more than $250 million in damage, draining lakes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Pending legislation would create four new funds dedicated to dams. The money would help cover repairs related to the disaster, make repairs to high-risk dams elsewhere, cover responses to future disasters and draw federal match funding to rehabilitate or remove dams. Legislators are still finalizing how to propose splitting the $500 million among the accounts.

