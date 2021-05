The president of Mexico sent a formal complaint to the United States for "interventionism" shortly before he met with Kamala Harris to discuss immigration.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a press conference on Friday morning that the US was "promoting coup plotters" by funding an anti-corruption group undermining his government.“It is an interventionist act that violated our sovereignty,” said Mr López Obrador, who announced that Mexico had filed a diplomatic note with the US Embassy."That’s why we’re asking that (the US government) clarifies this for us. A foreign government can’t provide money to political groups," he added, according to...