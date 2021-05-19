newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Government

WEBXTRA: Flooding continues causing closures in Cherokee County

By Jeff Chavez
KLTV
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE COUNTY (KLTV) - Right now, FM 855 is under water and closed between US 175 and FM 3198. East Texas roads are saturated and more rain is expected this week. KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez has more on the intersection that is closed.

www.kltv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Cherokee, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webxtra#Kltv#East Texas Roads#Rain#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 12.4 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 13.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will fall to 12.9 feet and then begin rising Friday morning then rise again. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. At 7:30 am the river was estimated to be near 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.2 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.
Texas GovernmentJacksonville Daily Progress

Cherokee County commissioners approve property sales

The Cherokee County commissioners approved a variety of property sales at the May 11 meeting. Liz Vaughn of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg and Allen addressed commissioners regarding the tax resale resolution. “The resolution that you have for consideration is an annual resale resolution that we do,” Vaughn said. “This is all...
Texas GovernmentJacksonville Daily Progress

Strong line of storms to pass through Cherokee County soon

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. has issued a significant weather alert for Cherokee County, Smith County, northwestern Rusk County and soutwestern Gregg County until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.At 2:50 p.m. a strong line of thunderstorms that are capable of producing half-inch size hail and winds in excess of 40 m.p.h. Was found along a line stretching from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. The system was moving east at about 25 m.p.h.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Texas BusinessKLTV

Thousands of East Texans without power in wake of Sunday’s storms

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - As a storm system moves through the Deep East Texas area, thousands of people are already dealing with power outages. According to the outage map on the Oncor website, the lion’s share of the company’s power outages is in Nacogdoches County, which had 5,171 as of about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Oncor’s outages also include 102 in Anderson County, 27 in Angelina County, 97 in Cherokee County, one in Smith County, and one in Van Zandt County.
Texas GovernmentThe Cherokeean Herald

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for county

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 3:01PM CDT until May 11 at 4 PM CDT by NWS Shreveport LA. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee and surrounding counties in northeastern Texas. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in northeastern Texas Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Tatum to near Henderson to New Salem to near Rusk, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Rusk, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Sacul, Maydelle, Ponta and New Salem. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...WESTERN ANGELINA AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Wells, or 11 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Redland, Clawson, Homer and Central. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas.