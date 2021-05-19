newsbreak-logo
Michigan Government

Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place

wgvunews.org
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan's health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Spokesman Bob Wheaton says the pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors - regardless of their vaccination status - and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement. Wheaton says the forthcoming state guidance will "keep students and families safe."

Tennessee GovernmentWSMV

Wilson County Schools votes to keep mask mandate

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - After Gov. Bill Lee removed the mask throughout much of the state, a good number of parents spoke up about removing the mask mandate for students in Wilson County. In a close vote, the school board decided in a 4-3 vote, to not change the...
Wisconsin Governmentozaukeepress.com

School district to keep mask policy despite protest

To mask or not to mask. For many Wisconsin residents, that’s been the question being pondered after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling March 31 that Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate was unconstitutional. The question of masking requirements at the Northern Ozaukee School District was raised at the April...
Wyoming GovernmentGillette News Record

Physicians ask Cheyene schools to keep mask mandate

CHEYENNE — A group of local health care providers is asking Wyoming’s largest school district to keep its mask mandate in place through the end of the year. In a letter sent to Laramie County School District 1 last month, several doctors and other health care professionals who work for the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic said they “feel that masks have been a necessary and effective means to decrease the community spread” of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than 700 Wyomingites and more than 578,000 total Americans.
Minnesota GovernmentPosted by
B105

Minnesota Target Stores To Keep Mask Mandate In Place

Target stores in Minnesota will continue to mandate masks in store, despite new and changing guidelines that were announced on Thursday (May 6th). For reference, Governor Walz announced a new plan to be rolled out over the next few months. The plan includes loosening of COVID-19 restrictions to slowly roll out over the course of three phases. The end goal is to get at least seventy-percent of Minnesotans vaccinated and end the state mask mandate by the first of July, whichever comes first.
GovernmentThe Post and Courier

Midlands districts keeping mask guidelines in place. For now.

COLUMBIA — School districts in the Midlands don't intend to change their face mask rules, a day after Gov. Henry McMaster created a way for parents to opt their children out of any local requirements. Combined, the five largest districts that cover Lexington and Richland counties educate more than 100,000...
Public HealthOnward State

Penn State ‘Evaluating’ Revised Masking Guidelines, Rules Still In Place

Penn State administrators are currently evaluating new federal guidelines on mask-wearing and could change on-campus rules in the near future, the university said Friday. But in the meantime, most masking orders at the university remain intact. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidance saying fully...
Hawaii Governmentnewmilfordspectrum.com

Hawaii to keep mask mandate in place despite CDC guidance

HONOLULU (AP) — Despite having among the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the nation, Hawaii will keep its statewide mask mandate in place for now. Even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated people can now ditch masks and social distancing in most situations, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Thursday he's not ready to loosen rules in the islands.
California Governmentksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
GovernmentThe State

This Midlands city will keep mask rule in place until Fourth of July

One S.C. Midlands city is keeping its face mask requirement in place, even as other parts of the state move toward winding down mask mandates. Cayce City Council voted Tuesday to extend the rule that residents wear masks in most public places until the Fourth of July, two months after the vote on the extension.
Oregon GovernmentDemocrat-Herald

State mask change will not alter school rules

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that Oregon would fall in line with new federal guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most cases. That announcement, the state clarified, does not include schools. The Oregon Department of Education stated that Brown's announcement excluded public schools. "Nothing...
GovernmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Public Schools Loosens Mask Rules

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public School Board voted last night to suspend it's Smart Restart Program by a vote of 7-2. The suspension begins June 7th. The board also agreed to loosen mask rules. Elementary school students at FPS will no longer have to wear a mask while on the playground. Middle and High School students will no longer be required to wear a mask while proceeding with outdoor activities. The new rules will end school district-initiated contact tracing and mitigation plans for FPS' summer session.
Governmentspectrumlocalnews.com

State officials urged to ease mask rules following CDC rec­om­men­dation

State officials in New York are facing bipartisan calls to ease mask wearing rules for people who have completed their vaccination cycle for COVID-19 as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A biparitsan group of county executives from the Hudson Valley and Long Island on Sunday...
Florida Governmentflaglerlive.com

Flagler Schools Will Keep Mask Rules In Effect, Making them Voluntary in Summer

The Flagler County school district today reiterated that its masking requirement in all schools will stay in place until the end of the regular school year. The requirement will be lifted at the beginning of summer school, when masking will become voluntary. Masking will remain voluntary when the next school year begins in August, unless the district experiences significant spikes in infections, in which case masking requirements may be reinstituted.
Public Healthwaer.org

NY To Keep Mask Rules, But Other COVID Rules Will Ease Wednesday

On Wednesday, many COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will end in New York, including capacity restrictions for some sporting events, indoor gatherings, and offices. But Governor Andrew Cuomo, who set the date for the reopening earlier this month, is not yet ready to abide by new CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings.
Public Healthmichiganradio.org

Schools sorting through new mask rules

Michigan’s mask mandate is lifted in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that last week. That was following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there are still lots of questions to sort through. School administrators are wondering what...