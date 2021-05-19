Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place
Michigan's health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Spokesman Bob Wheaton says the pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors - regardless of their vaccination status - and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement. Wheaton says the forthcoming state guidance will "keep students and families safe."www.wgvunews.org