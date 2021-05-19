Bulls Talk Podcast: What Fans Should Watch Down the Stretch

Podcast: What Bulls fans should watch down the stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls lose to the Sixers and at a crucial time in the season, and it seems like a heavy blow to the chance to play playoff basketball. With that in mind, there are still things Bulls fans should be looking for with only seven games left. Will the Bulls play Zach LaVine? How will certain players finish the season who may not be here going forward and other questions that still need to be answered. K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer break down the bigger picture for the Bulls and what else needs to be answered, including Lauri Markkanen's seemingly imminent departure.