newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah Sports

Salt Lake Bees to bring back full capacity crowds to home games

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNtGx_0a4r3CRn00

Starting May 27, fans will be able to pack the house for Salt Lake Bees home games.

READ: Smith's will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers

The team announced Wednesday that it will allow full capacity attendance at Smith's Ballpark when the club begins a six-game homestand Tuesday against Round Rock.

Due to the pandemic and the entire 2020 schedule being canceled, attendance at Bees games has been limited to just over 3,000 fans this season. However, all of the stadium's 14,500 seats will be available throughout the remainder of the season.

READ: Jazz increase home game capacity to 13,000 during NBA Playoffs

Face masks are encouraged to be worn, but will not be required.

Ticketing for Bees games will continue to be done digitally, and the stadium will remain a cash-free environment.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake Bees#Home Games#Nba Playoffs#Bees Games#Round Rock#Masks#Nba#Face#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas SportsWichita Eagle

Kansas Speedway, NASCAR: Full-house crowds will be welcomed back for October races

Officials at Kansas Speedway announced Friday that grandstand seating will be open to full capacity, no COVID-19 limitations, for this fall’s NASCAR-headlined races. According to a news release from officials at the track in Kansas City, Kan., leadership at the facility and NASCAR have worked with local and state government guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to do so in the months leading up to the Oct. 23-24 race weekend.
Utah Sportshebervalleyradio.com

Reno Pounds Salt Lake As Bees Fall To 1-5

SALT LAKE CITY-Nick Heath drove in four runs and the Reno Aces routed Salt Lake 12-5 Tuesday at Smith’s Ballpark to improve to 5-1 on the season. This concludes the first series of the season for the Aces and the Bees with Salt Lake falling to 1-5. Harrison Wenson pulled...
MLBFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers home game capacity 50% starting Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, May 11 that seating capacity at American Family Field will increase from the current 25% to 50%, allowing more fans to experience live games in person all summer long. The increase will be effective beginning with this Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
MLBOn Milwaukee

Brewers games back at full fan capacity starting in June

Hot off Tuesday's reveal that the Brewers would increase fan capacity at American Family Field to 50 percent beginning this weekend, the team announced today that – beginning on Friday, June 25 – home games will be allowed back up to 100 percent capacity. “This is great news for our...
Baseballhebervalleyradio.com

Salt Lake Bees Set Ignominious Streak Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY-Juniel Querecuto belted a game-changing 4th Inning grand slam as the Reno Aces improved to 3-0 on the season by downing the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark in Triple A-West play. As the Bees fell to 0-3, they made history in the wrong way. The...
Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field will soon be open to full capacity crowds

Good news from Nashville as Vanderbilt has just announced that Hawkins Field will be opened to full capacity for the final four regular-season baseball games from May 18-22. The school’s decision comes after Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department lifted all restrictions on all outdoor capacity limitations starting May 14. Masks...
Tennessee Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Nashville SC has first road game of season at Real Salt Lake

Nashville SC (1-0-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +146, Nashville SC +187, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC has its first road game of the season against Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home...
NFLfox5dc.com

Washington Football Team to welcome back fans at full capacity in the fall

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Washington Football Team has announced they will be welcoming back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity. The team says they will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField. "As we have always said, the...
MLSrsl.com

Game at a Glance: Real Salt Lake Falls in Final Minutes

Real Salt Lake (2-1-0, 6 points); San Jose Earthquakes (3-1-0, 9 points) Man of the Match: Rubio Rubin catapulted RSL into the lead in the 43rd minute with what very may well be a contender for Major League Soccer’s Goal of the Year. The forward’s third goal of the season was hammered in via bicycle kick that sent the entire stadium into complete mania. In just three games Rubio has registered three goals and two assists.
Utah Sportshebervalleyradio.com

Rainiers Rout Bees; Salt Lake Falls to 1-6

SALT LAKE CITY-The Tacoma Rainiers exploded for eight 7th Inning runs and scored the last 13 runs of the game to rout the Salt Lake Bees 15-5 Thursday at Smith’s Ballpark in Triple A-West baseball play. Tacoma got on the board first with a solo home run from Dillon Thomas...
MLB12news.com

Arizona Diamondbacks to allow full seating capacity at home games

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that as of May 25, they will be lifting all COVID-19 seating restrictions at Chase Field. The announcement was made Wednesday and will take effect beginning May 25. The first set of home games following the restriction lift will be May 25 and 26...
Kansas SportsKCTV 5

KC Monarchs prepare for opening night with full capacity crowd

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Monarchs will host up to 8,000 fans at their first home game on May 18. That's the full capacity for Legends Field. The team announced the decision Thursday morning, a week after Wyandotte County eliminated social distancing restrictions and outdoor mask requirements.
MLBFox11online.com

Brewers to allow full-capacity crowds beginning June 25

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- By the end of next month, social distancing will be a thing of the past at Milwaukee Brewers games. The team announced Thursday that full capacity will be allowed at American Family Field starting with the June 25 game against the Colorado Rockies. The team's news release did not indicate whether other health restrictions, such as mask requirements, would be in place.
MLBSalt Lake Tribune

Play ball! Salt Lake Bees return to Smith’s Ballpark after lost 2020 season. Here’s what you need to know.

A year without baseball has been hard on Salt Lake Bees fans. Just imagine, then, how it has been on the players. Of the 25 athletes on the roster for the Bees’ 2021 season opener Thursday against the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark, about half of them didn’t play a single game or participate in an organized practice last season. When Major League Baseball decided not to send players to Minor League teams because of the pandemic, it set adrift hundreds of promising young players and savvy veterans alike. The other half of the Bees players, meanwhile, had the opportunity to spend months playing, or at least practicing, at the game’s highest level.
MLSclubcountryusa.com

Nashville strong at the back, meager in attack in draw at Real Salt Lake

Dax McCarty photo courtesy Nashville SC/Major League Soccer. Don’t forget to vote in the Community ratings! It’s quick and anonymous, and your votes help show the zeitgeist of the NSC fanbase – and your comments can appear in this very space later in the week!. Midway through Nashville SC’s Saturday...
MLBPosted by
Deseret News

Jo Adell hits his first home run of the season for Salt Lake Bees

In just his second game of the season, Jo Adell has gone yard. The 21-year-old outfielder, ranked as the Los Angeles Angels’ best prospect and the third-best prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America in 2020, started the 2021 season in Triple-A with the Salt Lake Bees and cranked his first home run of the season on Friday night.