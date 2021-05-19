Salt Lake Bees to bring back full capacity crowds to home games

Starting May 27, fans will be able to pack the house for Salt Lake Bees home games.

The team announced Wednesday that it will allow full capacity attendance at Smith's Ballpark when the club begins a six-game homestand Tuesday against Round Rock.

Due to the pandemic and the entire 2020 schedule being canceled, attendance at Bees games has been limited to just over 3,000 fans this season. However, all of the stadium's 14,500 seats will be available throughout the remainder of the season.

Face masks are encouraged to be worn, but will not be required.

Ticketing for Bees games will continue to be done digitally, and the stadium will remain a cash-free environment.