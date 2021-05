There is certain appeal when it comes to these low cost, easy to use soundbars. Yes, they are not the performance behemoths that some bigger and more expensive units claim to be or they will not offer you a night and day difference compared to what your TV can do but they have certain strengths that many people like and choose them for, and this is no other than the fact that for such a low cost you get an upgrade on your TVs sound performance all the while keep things very simple in terms of everyday use as well as setting everything up. And in our JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One review we will be looking at such a model from our known JBL.