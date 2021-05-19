Memorial service for fallen K-9 Jango to take place Friday

A memorial service will take place this Friday for K-9 Officer Jango who died in the line of duty.

The Bakersfield Police Department announced the service will be held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center Friday. A vehicle procession will leave BPD at 8:45 and end at the convention center at 9 a.m. The memorial event will begin at 10 a.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 regulations, attendance at this event is closed to the public and limited to Bakersfield Police Department employees and law enforcement personnel. The memorial will be live streamed on the Bakersfield Police Department and City of Bakersfield websites, as well as here on 23ABC.

Jango was shot on April 27 during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect. He was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where he died from his injuries.

The five-year-old Belgian Malinois was from the Netherlands, and his commands were given in Czech. He served the community of Bakersfield in the field of suspect apprehension and explosive material detection. BPD Police Chief Greg Terry said Jango was united with his human partner in March of 2017.